Ariel Winter Looks Smoking Hot In Pre-Quarantine Photoshoot

Actress Ariel Winter surprised her 4.6 million Instagram followers with a post showing some shots from a pre-quarantine photoshoot she did with Stylecaster. The first shot was snapped in front of a lilac background, and Ariel rocked a pastel outfit that showed off her curves without clinging too tightly to her voluptuous physique.

Her long-sleeved white top featured lapels and a low-cut neckline that showcased a tantalizing hint of cleavage. The bottom portion of the shirt almost resembled a corset, with a silver zipper going all the way down the front.

Ariel’s top was tucked into a pale pink miniskirt crafted from a textured material. The miniskirt hugged her curvaceous physique and showcased several inches of her toned thighs. She posed next to a tall white stool, resting one hand on the seat while holding a jacket slung over her shoulder. The jacket was made from the same fabric as her skirt, and the whole look was feminine and flirty.

Ariel’s long red tresses were pulled back in a half-up pigtail style that gave her look a playful vibe.

In the second post, she gave her followers a close-up of her beauty look. Her red tresses looked stunning against the white of her top, and her beauty look accentuated her natural features perfectly. She appeared to have a dusting of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, and what looked like a soft pink shade on her lips. Her eye makeup seemed to be done in copper tones with liner surrounding her dark gaze, adding a seductive element to the look.

Ariel shared several additional snaps taken throughout the photoshoot, and finished off the update with a look that showed the reality of the situation. While her hair and beauty look remained the same, she had changed into a pair of black leggings, sneakers, and an oversized gray sweatshirt. She snapped a selfie with her cell phone while holding a piece of paper towel, which she mentioned in the caption she’d be using to open the door in order to avoid germs.

Ariel’s followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 187,100 likes within just 19 hours. It also received 847 comments from her fans.

“That hair!” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“I love you. To me you are a perfect amazing gorgeous goddess,” another follower added.

“Absolutely stunning!” a third fan said.

“You always be ticking all the right boxes,” another follower commented.

While Ariel was all dolled up for her most recent update, she’s not afraid to get real with her followers either. Back in March 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell posted a series of shots in which she appeared to be completely makeup-free. She rocked a casual ensemble and allowed her tresses to hang loose as she flaunted her natural beauty for the camera.