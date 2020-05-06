Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Black-And-White Photo Update, Goes Topless Beneath Open Blazer

Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to surprise her 26.2 million followers with a double-photo update in which she rocked a chic open blazer that revealed a hint of her cleavage. Both snaps were shot artistically in black-and-white.

The Gone Girl actress stood in front of a white brick wall while wearing a black blazer over top of an unbuttoned white blouse. While not as revealing as some of her previous Instagram shares, Emily still teased her fans with a peek at her chest and toned stomach. She managed to look effortlessly sexy and trendy in both new photos.

In the first photograph, she held the left half of her shirt open with her clasped fist, showing off her ring and manicured fingernails. She gazed into the camera with parted lips and a sultry expression on her elegant facial features. For the second snapshot, the 28-year-old maneuvered her jacket and shirt so they slid down her shoulder, revealing her smooth skin and collarbone. She was photographed with her face in profile, exposing the sharp angles of her face.

Emily’s hair was parted down the center, her locks flowed freely down either side of her head. In the second picture, she pushed all of her hair to the side, letting it tumble down her right shoulder.

It appeared she was wearing winged eyeliner and gray eyeshadow to create a soft smokey eye look, and it looked like she accentuated her full lips with lip liner and lip gloss. Her beauty mark stood out between her nose and top lip. As a final touch, Emily seemed to have contoured her cheekbones with a dark shade of bronzer.

The double-photo update proved to be very popular with her devoted fan base. Within two hours of going live, her post garnered over 280,900 likes and more than 1,100 comments. Hundreds of fans poured into her comments section to tell her how sexy she looked. Dozens of Instagram users used emoji to express their thoughts on her images instead of text.

Based on Emily’s caption, it sounds like her husband took the photographs. Several of her fans complimented his skills.

“You are always so beautiful to look at even from afar, husbands a lucky guy!” raved one fan.

Yesterday, the model uploaded two pictures of herself wearing a little black dress that barely brushed the tops of her thighs. She held a martini glass and tousled her hair for the photo shoot, her update accumulated more than 1 million likes.