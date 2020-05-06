Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Two Daughters Relaxing With Dad Kanye West

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced Americans to quarantine in their homes, celebrities have been letting fans get a peek into what their lives are like at home. Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her two young daughters sitting with their dad, Kanye West. The family snap was presumably taken at home Wednesday as they lounged on the couch.

Kanye appeared to be intently staring at the television, sporting a yellow hoodie with his lower half covered in a cozy brown blanket. His arm was around their oldest daughter, 6-year-old North West, who was happily gazing at the same screen as her dad, holding a remote in her hand. She wore a fuzzy, white robe. Two-year-old Chicago West wore an orange onesie with dinosaurs across it. She also sported cream-colored slides on her feet, courtesy of Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with Adidas.

North’s hair seemed to be up in two curly pigtails as her tresses rested on Kanye’s hoodie. She appeared to be wearing a hint of purple lipstick and a shiny bracelet on her left arm. Chicago had her locks styled in two mini space buns.

In just under an hour, the charming picture received over 1.2 million likes and almost 7,000 comments, showing that Kim’s 168 million followers enjoy glimpses into her family life. She captioned the photo by only using a yellow heart emoji, as the image says it all.

Many of those followers took the time to comment about how adorable the father-daughter snap was.

“They’re growing up so fast!” commented one user, following up with a tear-filled emoji.

“He is such a loving Daddy! Hes for sure a keeper,” said another fan.

“How much cuter can they get,” wrote a third follower, added a heart-eyes emoji after the text.

“#GirlDad,” commented a fourth supporter, alluding to the hashtag that trended after the death of Kobe Bryant, who was a proud dad to four girls.

Other comments from fans referred to how big the two girls have gotten and how North is a perfect mix of both Kim and Kanye. Due to her glowing complexion, another commenter asked for Chicago’s skincare routine.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye packed up all four of their kids and took them to Wyoming in April, giving Kim a break to focus on her various ventures. In addition to being a mother, reality TV star and budding makeup mogul, she has been working to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship program.