Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Two Daughters Relaxing With Dad Kanye West

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced Americans to quarantine in their homes, celebrities have been letting fans get a peek into what their lives are like at home. Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her two young daughters sitting with their dad, Kanye West. The family photo was presumably taken a home Wednesday, as they lounged on the couch.

Kanye is intently staring at what is presumed to be their television, sporting a yellow hoodie and his lower half covered in a cozy brown blanket. His arm is around their daughter, 6-year-old North West. North is seen happily gazing at the same screen as dad, holding a remote in her hand. She wore a fuzzy, white robe. Two-year-old Chicago West wore an orange onesie with dinosaurs across it. She is also wearing cream-colored slides on her feet, which are from Kanye’s “Yeezy” collaboration with Adidas.

North’s hair seemed to be up in two curly pigtails as her tresses rest on Kanye’s hoodie. She can also be seen wearing a hint of purple lipstick, and a shiny bracelet on her left arm. Chicago had her locks styled in two mini space buns.

In just under an hour, the charming family picture received over 1.2 million likes and almost 7,000 comments, showing that Kim’s 168 million followers enjoy glimpses into her family life. She captioned the photo by only using a yellow heart emoji, as the photo says it all.

Many of those followers took the time to comment about how adorable the father-daughter snap was.

“They’re growing up so fast!” commented one user, with a tear-filled emoji following.

“He is such a loving Daddy! Hes for sure a keeper,” said another fan.

“How much cuter can they get,” wrote a third user, putting heart-eyed emoji after the text.

“#GirlDad,” commented a fourth fan, alluding to the hashtag that trended after the death of Kobe Bryant, who was a proud dad to four girls.

Other comments from fans referred to how big the two girls have gotten, how North is a perfect mix of both Kim and Kanye, and another comment asked for Chicago’s skincare routine, due to her glowing complexion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye West packed up all four of their kids and took them to Wyoming in April, giving Kardashian a break to focus on her various ventures. In addition to being a mother, reality TV star and budding makeup mogul, she has been working to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship program.