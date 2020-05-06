Rosa Acosta Flaunts Her Ample Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In Trio Of Revealing Bikini Snaps

Fitness model Rosa Acosta is driving her fans wild with her latest Instagram post. Wednesday morning, the native of the Dominican Republic shared three photos showing her wearing a variety of revealing bikinis and she challenged her followers to pick a favorite.

The new trio of uploads features Rosa wearing designs from her CossaMia swimwear line. Each of the bikinis was bold and fairly revealing and it looks like the model’s followers had a tough time choosing just one favorite.

In the first photo that Rosa shared, she wore a pink, orange, and green bikini set. The neon colors popped from the page as the brunette beauty posed in front of a wall of greenery. Rosa had one hand raised toward her face and her other arm rested lightly on her hip.

The tiny triangle top covered little more than the model’s nipples and it exposed a great deal of cleavage. Along with the bikini, Rosa wore a necklace with several charms that rested right between her breasts. The pink bikini bottoms sat high on the model’s hips and accentuated her luscious curves.

The second photo showed Rosa standing in a white bathtub as she wore a yellow and animal-print bikini set. She tugged at the waistband of the bikini bottoms and gazed seductively toward the photographer.

The third snap is a repeat of a look Rosa shared on her Instagram page not long ago. In this case, she is wearing a black-and-white bikini set that allowed Rosa to flaunt her hourglass figure.

These photos have all appeared separately on Rosa’s Instagram page before. However, putting the three together for this fresh upload certainly got her followers buzzing as thousands liked the post during the first hour after it had first been shared. Even with a limitation restriction on the comment section, hundreds of the fitness model’s 1.6 million fans added notes of appreciation as well.

“Ur body is bangin’ all 3!” praised one fan.

“In every pose you are [heart emoji] perfect,” declared a follower.

“You look amazing in all of them. But if I had to choose 2,” shared someone else.

“2 hands down I don’t think anybody can resist the leopard print,” wrote another fan.

Seeing Rosa flaunt her deep cleavage and sultry hourglass curves is nothing new for those who follow her social media page. However, putting these three specific bikini photos together does seem to have escalated the sizzle factor to an entirely new level. Fans love seeing the Dominican model showing what she’s got and they will clearly be anxious to see more.