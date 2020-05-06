Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In An Insanely Revealing Little Black Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked an insanely revealing little black dress. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but appeared to be standing in a long hallway, with plain beige carpeting and paint.

The dress Anastasiya wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The little black number featured a halter neckline that wrapped around her neck, with two strips of fabric stretching across her chest. The look exposed a serious amount of cleavage through the scandalous cut-out detail in the middle, and appeared barely able to contain Anastasiya’s ample assets.

The bottom portion of the dress was fairly simple, with black fabric stretched over Anastasiya’s voluptuous curves. The hem ended a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs, although the photo was cropped in a way that not all of her sculpted stems were visible within the frame.

Anastasiya kept the accessories minimal, letting the dress make the major statement in her overall look. She carried a structured black bag on one forearm, and appeared to have a gold bracelet on the same arm. Her nails were painted a vibrant shade of red, adding a small pop of color to the ensemble.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and hung down in a sleek sheet, with a slight ombre effect. The roots appeared darker than the lighter blond cascading down her chest and shoulder. Bold brows that looked a few shades darker than her blond locks framed her stunning eyes, which looked to be made up with soft brown tones and long lashes.

Anastasiya had what looked like a nude hue on her plump pout to finish off the look, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap. The post racked up over 49,000 likes within just 53 minutes. Within less than an hour, it also received 1,268 comments from her eager fans.

“It’s what’s in the dress that’s most impressive,” one follower commented, captivated by her ample assets.

“Wow absolutely stunning love!!” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Flawless,” one commented.

“You look beautiful in that dress,” another follower added.

Anastasiya also loves to showcase her curves in skimpy swimwear, which she did just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, the Russian beauty shared a double update in which she rocked a black bandeau-style bikini with thin straps. She layered a bright pink coverup over it, and her curvaceous physique was on full display.