Daisey O’Donnell Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Strapless Top & Tiny Denim Shorts

Daisey O’Donnell put her sexy style on display in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The model showed off her fit figure while striking a sexy pose for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a strapless white top with a pink and purple floral pattern on it. The shirt showcased her muscular arms and toned shoulders while also flaunting her ample cleavage.

She added a pair of distressed denim shorts as well. The Daisy Dukes clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips as they exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a gold chain around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and rings on her fingers.

She posed in front of some green foliage with her hip pushed out and one leg bent. She had one hand resting on her thigh and the other hooked through her belt loop.

Daisey wore her long, blond hair parted in the center with the sides pulled back behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back. However, she did leave her bangs lose to frame her face.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her glowing skin was seemingly accentuated with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes, as well as bronzed blush on her cheeks. The look appeared to be completed with a light gloss on her full lips.

Daisey’s 933,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“So incredible adore that top angel,” one follower stated.

“So gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Love this top just as much as your face,” a third person declared.

“Wow your everything! We love your style,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms about flashing her fit physique in sexy outfits for her online photos. She’s seen sporting tight dresses, racy bathing suits, and sexy tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey piqued the interest of her fans earlier this week when she posed in an emerald green satin lingerie set while snapping a selfie. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 30,000 likes and over 420 comments.