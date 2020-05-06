Khloe Terae Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Knit Bikini While Posing In The Sun

Khloe Terae showed fans her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In a photo on her feed, the model sported a white crochet bikini that left little to the imagination as she posed in the sun.

The photo showed Khloe standing behind a glass patio door leading to what looked to be her living room. Behind her, a couch could be seen, as well a piece of artwork hanging on the wall. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was shot in Malibu, California. Sunlight appeared to be shining down on Khloe as the rays bounced off her tan skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Khloe’s look included a skintight top made of layered knit fabric. The top featured cap sleeves and a low-cut neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching bikini bottom with a tie at the center. The tiny, cheeky bottoms came up high on her waist and hugged her hourglass figure closely. In addition, the high cuts exposed her long, lean legs.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with some gold bangles, a few rings, and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, blush, thick lashes, and a light pink lip gloss. She wore her medium-length, blond hair pushed back in messy waves.

Khloe posed with one hip cocked to the side and her leg pointed out. She rested one arm on the door frame and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe revealed that her birthday is coming up this week.

The post garnered more than 14,000 likes nearly 250 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look so pretty,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Happy early birthday gorgeous,” another user added.

“Stunning as always,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow you seriously look amazing,” a fourth follower said.

Khloe always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, she sported a black, lacy bralette and some NSFW biker shorts that showed off her best assets and left little to the imagination.