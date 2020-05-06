‘Live And Let Die’ Played During Donald Trump’s Tour Of Mask Factory

The song choice has raised eyebrows.

A song that played as President Donald Trump toured a Phoenix mask factory is raising eyebrows, not only for its lyrical content, but also for the fact that the song’s performer is an outspoken Trump critic, The L.A. Times reports.

As previously reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday Trump toured a Phoenix Honeywell factory that produces N95 masks, the type of personal protective equipment that has been in critically short supply since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

As he toured the building, he was accompanied by a soundtrack, and one song in particular stood out: Guns & Roses’ 1991 cover of Paul McCartney’s 1973 song “Live and Let Die.”

The song choice has raised some eyebrows, particularly in light of the fact that more than one Republican has suggested that people should be allowed to die as a tradeoff for getting the economy restarted. For example, Texas’ Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, is on the record as saying that “there are more important things than living,” in the context of getting the Lone Star State’s economy up and running again.

Trump, for his part, has also been accused of being in too big of a hurry to open up the economy again in light of speculation that doing so too soon could drastically raise the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, in a tweet, expressed his thoughts on the juxtaposition of the song choice and the eagerness to reopen the economy.

“I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song ‘Live and Let Die’ blares in the background,” he said.

Beyond the fact that the title of the song is itself eyebrow-raising in the context in which it was played, there’s also the matter that two key people associated with it — writer Paul McCartney and performer Axl Rose — are no fans of Donald Trump.

As of this writing, Rose hasn’t commented on the issue. But he’s been an outspoken critic of Trump, at one time having called him “the gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful.”

McCartney, similarly, has likened Trump to the captain of a ship sailing directly towards an iceberg, as a metaphor for Trump’s purported refusal to act on or even admit climate change, as BBC News reports.

As Rolling Stone reported in 2015, the question remains unsettled as to whether or not politicians can use a musician’s song without permission, for example at rallies or other public events.