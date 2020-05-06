Coronavirus May Have Started Spreading In Florida As Early As Late December, New Report Claims

The first official cases of coronavirus in Florida were announced on March 1, but a new report says that the virus may have actually started spreading in the state months earlier before being detected.

The Miami Herald evaluated data released by the Florida health department and found that the spread of COVID-19 began in January or earlier. The report noted that there were at least 170 COVID-19 patients who started reporting symptoms between December 31, 2019, and February 29. The majority of them had not recently traveled and did not have contact with someone else who was known to have the virus, the report noted.

“That’s community spread,” Eric Toner of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security told the Miami Herald. “It’s invisible, it’s invisible, it’s invisible, until it’s suddenly obvious.”

The Miami Herald added that state officials appeared to lag behind this data, with Governor Ron DeSantis saying as late as March 11 that there was no community spread taking place. The state of Florida has started to remove some of the restrictions put in place amid the early spread of the virus, allowing some businesses to reopen along with public spaces like beaches and parks.

The report noted that the coronavirus was spreading through the central and northern parts of the state in January, a time when testing did not yet exist in the United States and when it was often misdiagnosed as the flu. As the report added, it was not until January 19 that China confirmed human-to-human spread of the novel coronavirus, and not until late February that testing was available in Florida.

Toner added that the data released by the Florida department of health appears to confirm the suspicions of public health experts that there were cases in the United States long before it was officially confirmed. He said this data “helps to explain what appeared to be a sort of explosive outbreak out of nowhere.”

As CNN reported last month, a model from the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston found that the first coronavirus infections from China likely arrived in early or mid-January and went undetected because many people were asymptomatic. The report found that there were likely 28,000 infections in major cities including New York and Seattle by March 1, a time when the country’s official number of cases stood at less than 20.

The public health director for Santa Clara County, California, also told CNN that the virus began circulating in that community weeks before the first coronavirus-related death was reported in the state of Washington.