‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Says She’s Single & Ready To Try Dating Again

Hannah Brown did not find lasting love last year on The Bachelorette, but it seems she’s considering trying to look for love once more. On Tuesday, Hannah answered a number of questions from her followers via an Instagram live and she acknowledged that she might be about ready to start dating again.

As fans of The Bachelorette know, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt last year and the two got engaged. That imploded before the finale even aired and a lot of people were rooting for her to reunite with either runner-up Tyler Cameron or Peter Weber, who ended up as The Bachelor.

Despite plenty of rumors about both possibilities, Hannah insists that she is currently single. Peter has moved on, as he has now acknowledged he is dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan from his season.

Many “Tannah” fans still think there’s the potential for Hannah and Tyler to truly give a relationship another shot. The two spent a lot of quality time together this spring as she quarantined at his family home in Florida, but she then relocated to Alabama and has been there with her parents for a while.

Hannah also faced a lot of romance rumors last fall as she did Dancing with the Stars with partner Alan Bersten. Unfortunately, that apparently never developed into anything either.

Since splitting with Jed, Hannah hasn’t had any public, confirmed romances. Apparently, she is now at least feeling ready to dip her toe back into the dating waters again.

As E! Online notes, Hannah was actually fairly open on Tuesday while answering questions.

“I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that–test the waters a little bit,” Hannah shared.

Plenty of The Bachelorette fans are still rooting for a romance with Tyler, or have some other familiar faces in mind. However, it sounds as if Hannah might prefer to look elsewhere for love. Based on how she was responding to some of the questions she faced, it sounds as if she might be feeling pretty done with the idea of a romance with Tyler.

“I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor. Y’all are driving me crazy!” Hannah exclaimed.

As Hannah noted, dating right at this very moment would probably be tough as she remains isolated with her parents and brother at her family home in Alabama. However, it sounds as if she’s open to the idea of looking for love again once she can get back to Los Angeles and get out-and-about more regularly.