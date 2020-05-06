Brooklyn Millard Flashes Her Booty In A Mismatched Thong Bikini While Getting Some Sun

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share a stunning snap with her fans. The model put all of her curves on display as she soaked up some sun outdoors.

In the sexy pics, Brooklyn looked smoking hot in a racy mismatched bikini. The white top boasted thin straps to flaunt her muscular arms and toned shoulders. The garment also hugged her ample bust tightly.

The blue thong bikini bottoms were snug around her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and tiny waist in the process. Fans also got a peek at the model’s killer legs and flat tummy in the shots. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Brooke rocked the bikini with her backside towards the camera. She placed her hands on a nearby iron fence and looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. In the second shot, she stood in the same spot with a pair of denim shorts over top of her bikini bottoms and her face turned away from the lens.

Brooklyn wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also looked drop dead gorgeous in a full face of makeup. The application seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. Her tanned skin looked perfectly highlighted and bronzed, and she appeared to complete the look with nude lips.

Brooklyn’s 646,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 13 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 670 comments.

“Too much beauty in one pic,” one follower stated.

“And your booty is perfect,” remarked another.

“Both pix are great! Spectacular and Gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“Even in a quarantine. You’re still stunning,” a fourth person declared.

Brooke is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and plunging tops for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn thrilled her followers earlier this week when she sported in tiny pink thong bikini while flaunting her booty alongside her adorable dog. That upload also proved to be a popular one for the model. To date, it has raked in more than 35,000 likes and over 860 comments.