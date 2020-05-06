Danielle Knudson Goes Topless In Racy New Instagram Post

Danielle Knudson lit up Instagram with another scandalous photo of her posing topless. The sizzling new snapshot was shared on her page moments ago, and it’s earned instant attention from her 513,000 fans.

Danielle did not include a geotag in her latest share, but it was likely taken at her home, where she was posed against a plain white wall. In her caption, she shared with fans that the shot was taken over FaceTime for the Denim Fairies Project. Danielle made sure to tag her photographer, Peter Soulis, to give him credit for the hot new share. The black-and-white upload was plain and straightforward, and it captured Danielle in minimal clothing.

The model turned her head to the side and looked into the camera with a sultry stare. She went topless and covered her chest with one arm while exposing a glimpse of cleavage for fans. Danielle placed her other hand near her navel, drawing attention to her trim abs and sculpted upper body. A small section of her fit shoulders and slender arms were also visible.

On her lower half, the model opted for slightly more coverage. She rocked a pair of light-wash denim that rested on her hips and accentuated her tiny waist and midsection. The jeans were worn tight on every inch of her legs and showcased her fit thighs. The model opted to go jewelry-free, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her fabulous figure.

Danielle wore her long, blond-dyed tresses with a few loose waves, and they spilled messily on her shoulders and around the frame of her face. A few loose pieces also covered a portion of her eye. It was hard to determine whether she was wearing an application of glam, but it appeared as though she wore only a small amount of eyeliner and mascara.

Fans have given the new photo their stamp of approval so far. It has been double-tapped over 1,800 times, and fans flooded the comments section with over 42 compliments in under an hour. Most Instagrammers raved over her slim figure while countless others chimed in with emoji.

“PERFECTION, from every direction,” one follower gushed with a single red heart emoji.

“‘Danielle Nude-son’….haha so clever…my cat laughed,” a second fan commented.

“Amazing in b&w but You look better in living color,” another social media user added.

One more fan told Danielle that she looked “absolutely gorgeous” and included a trail of flame emoji at the end of the comment.