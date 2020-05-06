Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In Unbuttoned Sweater & Mini Skirt On Instagram

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Wednesday with a new post. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the model sported a skintight sweater and mini skirt that put her best assets on full display.

The post showed Katelyn sitting on a black bench outside of an unknown building. In the glass window’s reflection, a city street could be seen across from Katelyn. Sunlight shone down on the model and washed over her tan skin, beautifully highlighting her curves. She looked casual yet sexy in her skimpy outfit.

Katelyn’s look included an orange knit sweater with short sleeves and a cropped cut. The sweater featured buttons down the front, most of which were left to reveal that Katelyn did not wear a bra. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the barely-fitting piece.

The top cut off just below Katelyn’s bust, so her toned abs were on full display. She paired the top with a matching skirt. The skirt’s high waistband hugged Katelyn’s curvy hips closely and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The bottom was also incredibly short with a small slit on the side, revealing Katelyn’s long, lean legs.

Katelyn finished off her outfit with a pair of tan and black espadrille wedges. She did not wear any accessories, but she did appear to be rocking some subtle makeup. She looked to be wearing contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude lipstick. Katelyn’s long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Katelyn sat with her arm across the back of the chair as she crossed her legs and arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure. The second photo showed the model with her arms pushed against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out more.

Katelyn also included a video in which she leaned forward toward the camera, giving fans a look down her shirt.

The post garnered more than 9,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“OMG! Your such a beautiful woman,” one fan said.

“You are always so stunning,” another user added.

“You look amazing, babe!” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she took to the pool in a soaking wet bikini, which her followers loved.