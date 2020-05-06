Jon Bon Jovi To Perform During ‘Rise Up New York!’ TV Special To Benefit COVID-19 Relief Effort

Jon Bon Jovi will perform during the Rise Up New York! television special to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation in their efforts to raise money for coronavirus relief. This citywide telethon is hoping to raise funds to assist some of the state’s most in-need residents. The event will air on Monday, May 11.

Jon will perform along with Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, and Sting. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey. Also set to appear on the broadcast will be New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bette Midler, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Idina Menzel, Christopher Jackson, Sutton Foster, Ben Platt and New York Giants players Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms, reported Rolling Stone.

The New Jersey-born rocker owns a home in New York City as well as a residence in central New Jersey. He recently participated in the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit for pandemic relief for the Garden State alongside Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth and Danny DeVito, to name a few. He also wrote a song for pandemic relief titled “Do What You Can.”

Jon has been a longtime supporter of the Robin Hood Foundation. He performed at The Concert for New York City after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and The Concert for Sandy Relief to assist those affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He has also appeared at several benefit concerts for the organization, helping to raise millions for those in need.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement published by Rolling Stone regarding the healthcare crisis. “This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet. This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

The special will be broadcast nationally on CNBC, on iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM, and all New York City TV stations.

The Robin Hood Foundation‘s overall mission is to fight poverty in New York City. Its official site explains that monies raised during this benefit will assist vulnerable New Yorkers and the organizations on the frontlines that serve them directly during this current crisis and moving forward. The Robin Hood Foundation’s goal is to encourage New Yorkers to chip in $10 each to help their fellow residents, with an overall fundraising goal of $10 million.