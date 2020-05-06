Andreane Chamberland Goes Scantily Clad In A Pink Lace Lingerie Set With Matching Hair Color

Andreane Chamberland took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share yet another racy post with her fans. The model flashed her fit figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Andreane went full bombshell as she rocked a pink lace lingerie set. The bra flaunted her ample cleavage and helped to showcased her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and killer legs. She accessorized the look with a pink jacket over top, bracelets on her writs, rings on her fingers, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Andreane posed with her hands resting at her sides and one knee bent while she stared into the lens. The second shot featured her pushing her hip to the side and placing one hand on her waist with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shots a mirror and a white dream catcher can be seen.

Andreane wore her matching pink hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemingly consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Andreane’s bronzed skin appeared to be complemented by a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes, and rosy blush on her cheeks. She looked to complete the application with a pink tint on her lips.

Andreane’s 512,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 2,500 likes within the first 34 minutes after they were published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pics.

“Beautiful sexy and Hot,” one follower declared.

“Wow you look hot in pink too,” stated another.

“You are always the best,” a third comment read.

“I’ve come to a conclusion. You look amazing in ANY color you wear!” a fourth social media user gushed.

Andreane’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her petite figure in skimpy ensembles such as racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a purple lace lingerie set with her usual blond hair. To date, that photo has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 480 comments.