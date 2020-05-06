Angeline Varona Shows Off Insane Bod In Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Angeline Varona took to her social media page on Wednesday, May 6, to post a new sizzling hot photo. Her 2.5 million Instagram followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy ensembles, and her latest update did not disappoint. For the new addition, the model rocked an itty bitty two-piece swimsuit that flaunted all of her enviable curves.

The 27-year-old rocked a tiny pink snakeskin-print bikini from Berry Beachy Swimwear. The top featured a low-cut neckline that gave fans a nice look at her voluptuous cleavage. The classic triangle-style cups that hardly contained her ample assets gave a glimpse of her underboob. Tiny straps provided support and it looked like the piece was so snug against her chest.

She wore matching low-cut bottoms that showed off her incredibly toned midsection. Her taut stomach was also accentuated from the thin waistband. The teeny-tiny piece of fabric covered her privates, but it seemed like it’s not very secure if she moved too much.

In the brand-new photo, Angeline was photographed outdoors, seemingly in her garden. She posed by spreading her legs on the grass with her knees bent and toes pointing outward. Her shoulders were uneven as she faced the camera with a fierce look on her face.

She had her long brunette locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell over her right shoulder and down her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included darkened eyebrows and several coats of mascara. She also added a light dusting of pink blush and mauve lipstick on her lips. She completed her look by painting her nails with light pink nail polish. She wore a pair of dainty gold stud earrings as her only jewelry.

Angeline wrote a short and vague caption, apparently about her swimsuit. She tagged Berry Beachy Swimwear, as well the Miami-based professional photographer Yoan’s Playground, who took the sultry snapshot.

Many of Angeline’s fans went wild for new NSFW addition to her feed. As of this writing, the upload has racked up over 111,000 likes and more than 950 comments. Hundreds of fans dived into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display. Some others were left speechless. Instead, they decided to use a combination of emoji.

“Exotic and phenomenal,” one of her followers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You’re so beautiful. Your hair is really lovely here,” added another admirer.

“You’re beyond stunning, a true living artwork,” wrote a third social media user.