CJ Sparxx Slays In A Barely-There Fruit Bikini While Showing Off Her Hula Hoop Skills

CJ Sparxx returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to rock yet another sexy look. The model showcased her enviable curves while also showing off her playful side with a hula hoop.

In the racy snaps, CJ looked smoking hot as she donned a fruit-themed string bikini. The skimpy top boasted an orange slice pattern. The garment tied around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. Her massive cleavage was also on full display in the pic.

The thong bikini bottoms featured a watermelon pattern and laced around her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist and round booty. The sexy swimwear also put CJ’s flat tummy, impressive abs, and killer legs on full display. She accessorized the look with some gold bracelets on her wrist and a pair of sandals.

In the first photo, CJ squatted down with her hoola hoop beside her as she smiled and looked away from the camera. She had one hand resting on her knee and the other pulling at her hair. The second pic featured her posing with her backside towards the camera and her leg through the hoop as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

CJ wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail high on her head. The strands were styled in flirty waves that grazed her shoulder.

She also sported a minimal makeup look in the shots. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft eye shadow and defined brows. Her sun kissed skin was seemingly complemented by the perfect amount of highlighter on her face and some tinted lips.

CJ’s 845,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 260 messages.

“I want u to know that yoh [sic] are the hottest biscuit this side of the gravy boat,” one follower wrote.

“Omg you and that bikini,” another stated.

“Ohhhh look who’s getting tan!!!” a third social media user remarked.

“I think this is my favorite bikini yet,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she sported a tiny silver metallic bikini while soaking up some sun by the pool. To date, that snap has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 320 comments.