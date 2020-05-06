Issa Vegas Flaunts Her CrossFit Body In Two-Piece Swim Set For Multi-Photo Update

Issa Vegas delighted fans with a multi-photo update that showed her clad in a coordinating swim set that highlighted her CrossFit body. The upload has only been live on her Instagram page for under 24 hours, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 6.2 million followers.

The sizzling new upload included five new images that showed her curvaceous figure at a variety of different angles. She was posed in front of a wall of wooden cabinets that had thin metal handles. The model did not use a geotag to indicate where the shots were snapped, but she penned her caption in Spanish while crediting retailer Tobelle for her skimpy attire.

“Taking advantage of the fact that I lose weight, I took these photos to show off my abdomen,” the caption translated. “Yesterday I started to modify training and diet to go up again! I’ll tell you how I’m doing.”

Vegas opted for a set that highlighted her fit figure. Her top boasted a light gray hue that complemented her fair skin. Its navy sleeves added a pop of color to the outfit and also featured a floral design with green leaves. The piece possessed a high neckline and didn’t expose any cleavage while the bottom was more revealing — cutting off at her ribs and flaunting her trim tummy.

Vegas matched her bottoms to the top and they were even more revealing. They boasted the same pattern that was on her sleeves and had a thin strip of gray fabric that ran across the band. She playfully tugged at the bottoms to expose a teasing glimpse of her tiny waist and toned midsection. Meanwhile, the garment was high-cut and allowed her muscular legs and round booty to be put on full display.

Vegas only wore one ring on her finger and otherwise went jewelry-free, not taking away from her killer curves. She styled her long, blond locks in a variety of ways in the photos and playfully ran her fingers through her tresses in many of the images. Vegas wore a small application of glam, which seemed to include winged eyeliner and an application of mascara.

It didn’t take long for her fans to flood the update with love. In a short time, it’s already been double-tapped over 167,000 times while fans have showered the post with 1,699 compliments.

“You are very beautiful Issa Vegas. God bless you baby,” one fan raved.

“You look spectacular!!! And who brings you the diet? Do you give advice? Cheers,” a second social media user complimented with a single red heart emoji.