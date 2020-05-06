Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Mini-Me Daughter Giovanna In New Series Of Snaps

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her mini-me daughter Giovanna in a new series of snaps she shared with Instagram as the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star debuted the new location for her retail store The Snooki Shop, in Madison, New Jersey. The series of four uploads shows off the gregarious personality of the five-year-old, who is the spitting image of her beautiful mother.

Mother and daughter are seen in front of a backdrop featured in the new retail space in the first pic. This is where fans and customers can take a selfie of themselves to share on social media. The background of the graphic is light pink and has the name of the store in hues of white and dark pink. Nicole is wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and camouflage pants in the pic, her lips pursed and her hands held up in peace signs. On her eyes are oversized sunglasses. Giovanna is standing in front of her mother. She is wearing the same oversized eyewear, her hair piled atop her head. Over her dark pink shirt, she carries a tote bag from her mother’s store slung over her arm.

In the second pic, Giovanna stands alone in front of the backdrop which is flanked with artificial roses. She looks sassy as she makes a peace sign and purses her lips as she poses for the camera.

Giovanna poses wearing a floppy sun hat from her mother’s collection of store items in the dressing room of the shop in the third upload. The new space features white walls with a series of inspirational messages added and a fun fuzzy stool to store personal items while trying on clothing. Two printed strapless jumpsuits hang on a rack near the little girl.

In the final snap, Giovanna is a perfect model, standing with her left hand on her hip and her right arm extended to show off all the clothing in stock at The Snooki Shop.

Nicole is very proud of her daughter, stating that Giovanna wants to one day run the store.

Several of Nicole’s Jersey Shore castmates shared their own happy opinions on the sweet pics including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Fans also agreed with the couple, sharing their own sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“How awesome to leave a legacy! You’re raising an entrepreneur,” remarked one fan.

“OMG!! SHE IS SO CUTE!!!!! A mini you, it’s crazy,” said a second follower of the reality show star.

“She’s gonna be a meatball when she grows up!” joked a third fan, using a favorite nickname for both Nicole and her pal Deena Nicole.

“I just love seeing your kids, she has so.much personality, I just love her,” noted a fourth Instagram user.