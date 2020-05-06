Utah Police Pull Over ‘Very Underage’ Driver – A Five-Year-Old Boy Driving To California To Buy A Lamborghini

The lad had $3 in his pocket.

A Utah state trooper made a shocking discovery when he pulled over a vehicle that appeared to driving erratically: a 5-year-old boy. As HuffPost reports, the lad purportedly said that he was on his way to California to purchase a Lamborghini.

On Monday, Trooper Rick Morgan was working his beat when he noticed a Dodge Journey SUV being driven erratically on Interstate 15 near Ogden. He says that he thought the driver might have been impaired, perhaps intoxicated or having a medical emergency.

He initiated traffic stop, only to find that the driver was neither impaired nor in medical distress. However, the driver didn’t need to behind the wheel regardless.

“It was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver that was behind the wheel,” Morgan said, adding that the young driver was so small that he had to sit on the edge of the seat just to keep his foot on the brake while the trooper was talking to him.

After investigating further, Morgan learned that the unidentified lad had gotten into a fight with his mother after she refused to buy him a Lamborghini. So, he purportedly stole his mother’s car keys, with a view towards driving the family SUV to California to buy one on his own.

There were a couple of problems with his plan. For one, he only managed to make it a couple of miles. And for another, as the Utah Highway Patrol notes in a tweet, “he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Fortunately, Morgan was able to help the lad safely put the vehicle in park, and then track down his caregivers.

His teenage sisters, who was supposed to have been watching him at the time of his crime spree, said she fell asleep, only to wake up and find him gone.

“I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone… I don’t know what went through his mind,” she said.

The boy’s parents say that he’s a good kid and he’d never done anything like this before.

The boy, for his part, seems to have maintained a positive attitude about the experience.

“The police told me I drive good,” he said.

Utah seems to be the state of choice for children stealing their parents’ cars for reasons that make sense only to children. Back in 2009, as Fox News reports, a 7-year-old boy didn’t want to go to church, so instead he took his parents’ car on a joyride.