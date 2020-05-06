Samantha Rayner Flaunts Fit Physique In Curve-Hugging Workout Shorts & A Matching Top: ‘Sporty Spice’

Samantha Rayner showed off her fit physique in her most recent Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The image hit the Australian model’s page on Wednesday and captured her enjoying some fresh air outside. She stood on the sidewalk next to the wooded wall of a tall building with her hands on her hips and one of her toned legs pointed out in front of her. The camera was positioned in front of her, though Samantha averted her gaze to something off into the distance rather than staring straight at the lens.

Samantha channeled Sporty Spice in the snap and rocked a set of form-fitting activewear that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure. The coordinated ensemble was in a chocolate brown color, and left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. It included a cropped tank top with thin straps that hit just below her rib cage, flashing a teasing glimpse at her taut tummy and abs.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of matching bike shorts that hugged her lower half in all of the right ways. The bottoms highlighted Samantha’s curvy hips, while its thick waistband and high-rise style drew attention to her trim waist. They cut off in the middle of her thighs, giving her audience a good look at her legs and muscular calves.

Samantha added a two-toned brown windbreaker to her look, which she wore completely unzipped to show off her workout gear underneath. She also sported a pair of white sneakers and slung a white purse over one of her shoulders. Her dark tresses were worn down and flipped back behind her shoulders, and she wore a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include a nude lipstick, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded Samantha’s athleisure look with love. The upload has earned over 17,000 likes within seven hours of going live. Several of the model’s 698,000 followers flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower her with compliments.

“This set really fits you! You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha was an “absolute mega babe.”

“I liked this and then un-liked it, just to like it again,” quipped a third admirer.

“You are so perfect,” a fourth follower remarked.

Samantha seems to impress her army of Instagram followers no matter what she was wearing. Another recent share from the model saw her showing even more skin on the beach in a strapless white bikini. The look fared well, earning nearly 40,000 likes and 416 comments to date.