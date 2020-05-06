Allie Auton Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cleavage-Baring Top In Brisbane

Allie Auton flaunted her incredible figure in her latest Instagram share, and her fans certainly don’t seem to mind the skin-baring display.

The Australian model was standing on a large, outdoor stone staircase with a metal rail in a photo that was an instant hit with her 577,000 followers. As the geotag in her post indicated, she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. In her caption, she told fans that she would be ready for dinner and drinks with the girls once the quarantine is over. The model also credited Princess Polly Boutique for the sexy outfit that highlighted her bombshell curves and even offered a promo code for purchases.

She opted for an off-the-shoulder top with a white material that popped perfectly against her bronze glow. The piece boasted a tiny floral pattern, tying in the middle with a few strips of fabric falling down her center. The sexy top featured a wide V-neckline that exposed ample cleavage for her adoring fans. Its capped sleeves rested on her arms, showcasing her fit upper-half.

Her Daisy Duke bottoms were the perfect complement to her top. The shorts were constructed of light wash denim and had frays and cuts throughout the body — exposing her skin in some parts. Allie wore the garment high on her waist, accentuating her tiny midsection and taut tummy. The shorts rode dangerously high on her hips and allowed a generous view of her muscular legs.

Allie added several accessories to her look, including a thick gold necklace and a chic white clutch, which boasted an animal-print pattern. She wore a pair of strappy sandals and showed off her crisp white pedicure for the camera. Allie styled her platinum blond locks with a deep middle part and pulled them back in a high, Barbie-like ponytail.

She rocked a stunning application of makeup that brought out all of her bold features. Allie appeared to wear a shimmery eye shadow and a few coats of thick mascara to extend her lashes. She also seemed to have a dusting of blush and highlighter and a pink hue on her lips.

The photo has been a hit with fans so far, amassing over 9,000 likes and 103 comments in a few short hours.

“You look stunning,” one fan commented with a single heart-eye emoji.

“GORGEOUS looking and your eyes are so beautiful,” a second social media user commented.

“You look amazing! Love this,” another one of Allie’s fans pointed out.

“Absolutely gorgeous photo. You look spectacular, Ms. Auton,” a fourth added with a single flame emoji.