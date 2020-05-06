Jen Selter Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs And Shares A Recipe With Her Fans

Fitness model Jen Selter has been keeping her 12.8 million Instagram followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of silly and sexy content, including many videos — and her latest post was no different. In addition to all the videos Jen has shared with workout ideas, she has posted a few recipe-centric clips from her kitchen, and in honor of Cinco de Mayo she opted to make a batch of non-alcoholic pina colada shots.

The video was filmed in Jen’s kitchen, which featured a stunning marble backsplash, wood cabinets and a gorgeous stove. She didn’t use any appliances beyond her BlendJet blender for the video, though.

Jen draped a colorful textile over her countertop to emphasize the Cinco de Mayo vibe, and had her ingredients all set out on the counter in front of her. Jen filled her blender with ice before adding all the ingredients she mentioned in the caption of the post — milk, a frozen banana, yogurt, pineapple, and coconut flakes. Jen made a non-alcoholic version of the frosty cocktail, but she mentioned that her followers who wanted a boozier option could add rum or tequila.

Jen poured her beverage into three small shot glasses and downed a smoothie shot towards the end of the video.

Though she was busy whipping up her beverage in the kitchen, brunette beauty showcased her sculpted physique in a green lounge set. Rather than going for skintight leggings, as she often does, Jen opted to wear a pair of high-waisted sweatpants. The elastic waistband emphasized her slim waist, and the fabric draped over her toned thighs.

She paired the sweatpants with a crop top that had a low-cut neckline, which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top also showcased her toned arms and chiselled abs. She also showcased her personality by dancing around, wearing a pair of lemon glasses at one point, and even pretending to make a call on a banana “phone.”

Jen’s followers loved the recipe video, and the post racked up over 113,300 views within 20 hours. It also received 254 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Love your outfit,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“So yummy,” another follower said, loving the recipe Jen shared.

“Keep smiling gorgeous, makes the sun shine brighter,” one follower added.

“You are amazingly hilarious Jen,” another fan commented, loving the glimpses of Jen’s personality in the video.

