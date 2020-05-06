Yanet Garcia Poses With Pomeranian In Floral Top & Pigtails For Sunset Photo

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram yesterday to share another sexy shot that added some serious heat to her page. The model’s April 5 photo showed her and a furry friend enjoying each other’s company.

The hot new photo captured Garcia hanging out at her apartment in Los Angeles. As the geotag indicated, the model was at Ten — a luxury apartment complex in Southern California. She sat in front of a large glass window that overlooked the landscape of the area during sunset. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” looked incredible in a floral top that fit her like a glove.

Only a portion of the garment was visible in the shot, but fans were still treated to a teasing glimpse of her figure. Garcia snapped the selfie-style photo at an angle that cut off just below her chest. She gazed into the camera with an alluring stare and her lips were slightly parted. Her light green top popped perfectly against her bronze skin, and it boasted a gorgeous floral design with different hues of pink flowers and green leaves. The piece secured around her arms, and its thick straps sat snug on her shoulders. The cut of the top allowed for a portion of her fit arms to be put on display.

Garcia kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a small silver necklace with a dainty charm. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a deep middle part that sectioned off her hair in two pieces. She channeled her inner Spice Girl and wore her long locks in pigtail braids that rested on her shoulder and back. A few loose pieces of hair also fell around the frame of her face. She also held her adorable Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her arms for the sweet new shot.

Garcia wore only a small amount of makeup but went mostly au naturel for the shot. She appeared to have a small application of mascara on her lashes in addition to defined brows. It seemed like she left the rest of her face untouched, showing off her blemish-free complexion.

Fans have not been shy from showing their love for Garcia’s latest upload. The post raked in over 176,000 likes and 450 comments in 10 hours.

“OMG! Flawless super-gorgeousness! Wow!” one fan wrote in the comments of the shot.

“You look very young here. I love you,” a second social media user added alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Wow, you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” a third Instagrammer complimented.