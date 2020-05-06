Adrienne Bailon Wows In Tied-Up Top & High-Waisted Jeans For Latest Instagram Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a new stunning photo of herself.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker wowed in a short-sleeved white T-shirt which she tied up at the front. The way Bailon styled the top helped displayed her midriff and also showed off a hint of her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and a small white bag which she wrapped around the front of her body. The former 3LW member sported her brunette curly hair down for the occasion and accessorized herself with gold bracelets and a thin necklace. For her makeup application, Bailon applied a coat of red lipstick and black mascara.

For her most recent upload, she posed in front of a plain wall. Bailon was captured from the thighs up and closed her eyes. She directly faced her body towards the camera and tilted her head up slightly. She lifted both her hands to her hair and gave a subtle smile.

The singer and actress posted two of the same photos within one upload. However, she admitted in her caption that she had edited the lighting of the photo in the first frame and wanted to show fans the after and before comparison.

The second slide showcased how much darker the pic originally was. Aside from that, Bailon didn’t appear to have edited any of her striking features.

Also in her caption, she tagged her luxury, vegan leather handbag line, LA VOÛTE, as she was wearing one of her own designs.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 710 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Yassss you look great. Please share your curly hair routine,” one user wrote.

“Thanks for the outfit inspiration when I get out of this house! Lol,” another devotee shared.

“Beauty is her name,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I want to look just like you when I’m older,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned fans in a number of photos of herself in just a towel. The 37-year-old sported her wavy brunette hair down, which appeared to be wet. She opted for a fairly natural makeup look but seemingly applied a glossy lip for the occasion. Bailon didn’t put on any visible accessories and showcased her raw beauty from different angles.