Meghan Markle Shares New Video Of Baby Archie In Honor Of His First Birthday

Meghan Markle has posted a new video of the son she shares with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, in honor of the little boy’s first birthday. The video, taken by Prince Harry, was posted to the Instagram page Save with Stories, a part of the Save the Children organization. This important initiative features celebrities reading to children to promote comfort and literacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the clip, Meghan is reading the children’s book Duck! Rabbit! at the California home she shares with her husband and son. Archie is the spitting image of Prince Harry at this young age, sharing many of the same facial features as well as his smile.
Not unlike any other 1-year-old, Archie’s attention was diverted as his mother read the story. He wanted to turn the pages instead of listening to Meghan read, picked up another book, tried to wiggle out of his mother’s arms, and chewed on the corner of the book. In the end, he called to his father Harry, saying “dada” over and over as Meghan finished reading the story before the video came to an end.
“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Meghan looked relaxed as she held her son, who was wearing a white onesie. She sported a blue button-down shirt and shorts in the clip, her hair pulled away from her face in a messy chignon.
The post was shared with the organization in honor of Archie’s first birthday as a way to support food banks, mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs, as well as supplying children with toys and books to enrich their minds.
This clip is the first time fans of the family have seen Archie since his appearance on the couple’s Sussex Royal social media account at the beginning of the year when the couple lived on Vancouver Island in Canada before moving to Los Angeles in March. That pic of Harry and Archie was shot shortly before the couple announced their departure from their roles as senior royals.
Harry most recently shared his feelings on parenthood and sheltering in place with his wife and son throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during a charity Zoom call, reported People Magazine.
“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.”