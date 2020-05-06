Ashley Alexiss Lounges In Bed Rocking A Robe With A Beverage In Hand

Buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss shared an artistic snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers today in which she cheekily referred to herself as a “QuaranQueen.” Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she was lounging in bed enjoying a quiet moment.

The wall behind the bed was partially covered with vertical boards of wide-plank wood, adding a rustic touch to the decor. The bed itself was covered in white linens, and a modern floor lamp beside the bed added a glow to the shot. Ashley opted to share the picture in black-and-white, giving it a stunning feel.

Ashley rocked a white robe in the snap, and didn’t appear to be wearing anything visible underneath it. The neckline of the robe dipped low, revealing a tantalizing peek of skin, and Ashley stretched out her legs so that some of her curvaceous stems were on display as well.

In addition to being bundled up in the robe, she also had her long blond locks wrapped up in a towel atop her head. She had a dark beverage in a stemless glass in one hand as she stretched out across the bed. She kept her eyes down, looking at her drink rather than the camera, giving the shot a more intimate vibe.

The far-away perspective of the snap meant that not much of her beauty look was clearly visible, but Ashley didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup at all. Given her ensemble, the buxom beauty seemed to have just stepped out of a shower or bath, and was enjoying a quiet moment lounging on her comfortable bed.

Ashley’s followers loved the sizzling snap, and it received over 8,500 likes within just 15 hours. The post also received 44 comments from her fans within the same time span, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the artistic picture.

“Always a queen,” one fan said, referencing the caption Ashley paired with the post.

“Does your hubby take all your pictures? If so, he has a great eye (and model)!” another follower commented, curious about the content on Ashley’s Instagram page.

“Beautiful,” one fan added simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Slaying it,” another commented.

Even during quarantine, Ashley has been keeping her eager fans tantalized with her sexy shares. Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a scandalous Instagram update that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The picture was taken from a low angle, and placed Ashley’s ample assets as the focal point of the shot. She flaunted her curvaceous physique, and paired the sexy snap with the cheeky caption “my eyes are up here.”