Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Demonstrates Lower Body Exercises From Her New Workout Guide

Hanna Oberg recently released her new workout guide that features a variety of exercises using dumbbells for resistance. She took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, to give her 1.8 million followers a sneak peak of the lower body training portion of the guide.

For the workout, the fitness model showed off her killer physique in an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The bra included several straps that criss-crossed along the upper back and left a gap of toned tummy exposed. The leggings included a thick waistband and extended down to her ankles, following the contour of her sculpted backside, thighs, and calves. Hanna added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit.

The fitness trainer wore her wavy, brunette tresses up in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the workout. She let a few strands hang loose and frame her face. Hanna appeared to add a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the sporty look.

The lower body workout consisted of five exercises, each featured in an individual video clip in the post. Hanna performed the exercises in a sunny open space with wood flooring and used a single pair of dumbbells for equipment.

The first exercise in the routine was the sumo squat. Hanna squatted low to the ground while holding two dumbbells in front of her, showing off her toned booty. The second exercise was alternating backward lunges. Hanna held one dumbbell in each hand and let her arms hang loose as she performed each lunge.

In the third video, Hanna showed her followers how to do single stiff leg DLs, using the wall for extra support. The fourth exercise was frog pumps, a move carried out from the floor, while the final exercise was walking lunges.

In the caption of the post, Hanna expressed her excitement about the release of her new guide, explaining that the program included two upper body days and two lower body days using only dumbbells. The workout could be completed at home or at the gym. The model added that she hoped she could help keep her fans both active and motivated with her guide. Hanna ended the caption with a list of the exercises performed in the videos and the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each.

The post proved popular among Hanna’s large fanbase, boasting over 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.