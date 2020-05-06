Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a stunning double update in which she flashed a joyful expression as well as a serious amount of cleavage in a skimpy pink bikini.

Hannah didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the shots were taken, but she had crouched down outside in a spot with greenery poking through the dirt. Hannah also didn’t indicate where her bikini was from, but the swimsuit she rocked showcased her ample assets to perfection.

Hannah’s pose meant that not all of her bikini was visible, as she was bent over slightly in a way that obscured the majority of her lower body. However, her bikini top was simple, with low-cut cups, straps stretching around her neck, and a delicate bow nestled between her breasts. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, and she posed with one arm underneath her breasts while the other went to her blond tresses. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in soft waves, and Hannah flashed a huge smile at the camera.

The blond bombshell didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup for the snaps. She appeared to have a slight pink tint on her lips, and it looked like she had mascara or something else on her lashes to elongate them. Her skin looked flawless in the shot.

In the second snap, Hannah’s position remained almost identical, as she continued to crouch in the minuscule pink bikini. The only thing that really changed was her facial expression, as rather than flashing a smile she opted to stick her tongue out in a playful look.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the silly and sexy update, and the post racked up over 98,000 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 1,162 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous soul! The nicest person I know!” one fan said, referencing Hannah’s caption.

“That smile though,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” one follower commented.

“You’re looking so gorgeous,” another fan said.

In addition to sharing plenty of sexy snaps, Hannah also isn’t afraid to get silly in front of the camera and share content in which she’s just having fun. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a short video clip to promote Bang Energy in which she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes and a sexy pink tank top. While she struck several sexy poses throughout the video, there were also several moments where she just flashed a smile and appeared to be having a blast.