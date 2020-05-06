Tinashe Wows Fans In Low-Cut Gray Tank While Rocking Braided Hair During Quarantine

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pictures of herself during quarantine.

The 27-year-old stunned in a gray low-cut tank top that displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with a necklace, a couple of rings, and no other visible accessories. Tinashe wore her long brunette hair down, with some of it loose and wavy and the rest of it braided with sheer beads. The “All Hands on Deck” singer wrapped her head with a multicolored headscarf and rocked a thin silver nose ring. For her makeup application, she appeared to be rocking a natural look. However, she did apply a coat of red lipstick.

The singer posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured in what appeared to be her kitchen. The entertainer flashed a huge smile and gave a thumbs up directly to the camera lens.

In the next slide, she took a selfie from a higher angle. To the left of her were several pleasant green plants. Tinashe looked up at the camera with a subtle smirk and made sure she caught herself in great lighting.

In the third and final frame, Tinashe was photographed in the same location, and she stuck her tongue out while smiling. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant had previously admitted to missing her life before the coronavirus pandemic, but she is clearly still having fun while self-isolating.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 90,500 likes and over 780 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“You’re such a beautiful woman,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“I would like to say that you are the worlds most beautiful woman! Your smile is like the sunshine and all the darkness disappears. You also have incredibly beautiful eyes,” another devotee shared.

“You look pretty sisss and yasss the plants servingggggggg,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE MY WHOLE WORLD,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skintight leopard-print catsuit during New York Fashion Week earlier this year. The attire was semi-sheer and displayed her black panties underneath. Tinashe was snapped wearing a loose-fitted long red PVC coat over the outfit. She applied a glossy lip, wore acrylic nails, and rocked long dark braided hair.