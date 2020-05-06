Kelly Clarkson Honors Nurses In Emotional Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson honored nurses and the difficult work they have done during the coronavirus pandemic for National Nurses Day in an emotional clip posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram page. The talk show host and The Voice coach recorded a video message from her home in Montana to honor these frontline workers on their special day and express her own feelings of gratitude for their great sacrifice.

“Today is extra special because it’s National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week,” Kelly stated at the top of the video clip. “Right now every nurse on the frontline of this national pandemic is a hero and that needs to be recognized every day. Because they are literally putting themselves on the line for us.”

In the caption, Kelly also expressed her thanks and appreciation for these healthcare workers and all the things they have done and continued to do. These frontline workers have been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, working long hours and helping those who have been infected with the virus through treatment and recovery. Sadly, they also serve as a source of comfort as patients face their final moments on earth.

Kelly’s fans took to the comments section and shared their appreciative feelings regarding the challenging work these women and men are doing.

“Nurses are amazing! Thank you for all your hard work,” shared an Instagram user.

“Your post is just what I was thinking!!! In every walk of life, we have all been cared for by a nurse and they are like no others!! Special people who accepted the challenge and fight for all of us selflessly! But right now, they are in the fight of a lifetime, foregoing time with their own family and friends and putting themselves on the line for every affected person. Incredible people!” said a second follower.

In the clip, Kelly was shot from her Montana home, seated in the same space she has used to share other remote messages for her fans, as well as coaching duties on NBC’s The Voice, which commenced with live, remote shows this week. She has lived at her cabin along with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their children since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The serene space where she was seated had dark wood walls accented in what appeared to be a white trim. A western blanket decorated the space, giving it a Southwestern vibe, while Kelly was shown seated on an oversized tan chair.