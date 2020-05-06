‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React To Jax Taylor’s Erratic Behavior Following Meltdown On Latest Episode

The Bravo star apologized to his co-stars after lashing out at them.

Vanderpump Rules fans are concerned about Jax Taylor following the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

On the Season 8 episode, “Mercury’s in Gatorade,” Jax displayed erratic behavior as he blew up at several of his longtime friends and new cast members on the show.

In one scene, Jax told Tom Sandoval that his girlfriend Ariana Madix has “been a b*tch many, many times.” He later accused “miserable Ariana” of using depression as an excuse for her behavior, per a recap by E! News.

Later, Jax blasted “delusional” Kristen Doute for lying about her “relationship sh*t” with on-and-off ex Brian Carter, and he outed her for a racy tape she made with another guy. The Vanderpump Rules veteran also slammed newcomer Max Boyens’ idea for a beach clean up day in Malibu, and sent him a slew of rage texts in which he called the idea “dumb and pointless.” Jax then uninvited both Sandoval and Max to an upcoming pool party at his house.

Jax later apologized for his behavior and came clean about the internal struggles that he has been dealing with.

“I was absolutely out of line,” the Bravo star told Sandoval and Boyens. “It’s starting to show, but I’ve been hiding it for a month. I’m going through some mental problems.”

Jax admitted that he feels “angry all of the time.”

After Jax’s wife Brittany Cartwright expressed concern about his anger issues, the 40-year-old SUR bartender explained his up and down cycle.

“I have super highs and I have super lows,” Jax said. “I smoke a lot and then I get hungry then I gain 20 pounds. And now I’m like, ‘Sh*t! I’ve got to lose weight.’ So, I take f*cking Adderall.”

Adderall is a prescription amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. A side effect of the drug is that it decreases appetite, which can result in weight loss.

On social media, Vanderpump Rules fans expressed concern over this unsettled side of Jax following a happier and more hopeful period in which he envisioned his wedding to Brittany and future life as a family man.

One Twitter fan noted that while Jax apologized on the most recent episode, “the erratic behavior is scary.”

“Just watched the new episode and praying things are better for you,” another fan wrote to Jax. “I have also experienced ups and downs and don’t always know why! Some of it is our age…changes in life…expectations.”

Others warned Jax about his Adderall use and the dangers of the prescription medication.

“It makes people angry and on a loop,” one fan wrote. “It’s not your fault. It’s the Adderall. You gotta get off it or you’ll prolong this cycle.”

After Jax posted a positive message about having “great days” all the time, several fans urged him to kick Adderall to the curb before it runs his life. It should be noted that the Vanderpump Rules episodes being seen now were filmed last summer, so it’s possible that Jax is no longer taking the controversial drug.

Today is a great day to start having great days all the time. ✝️???? — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 5, 2020

Jax is not the only Vanderpump Rules star who has admitted to taking Adderall. In 2016, Kristen Doute told New York magazine that she and several other cast members had a prescription to Adderall, but that she didn’t feel that anyone on the show abused the drug. Kristen did note that when Stassi Schroeder was “super-skinny” during the first season of Vanderpump Rules, she was totally on the “Adderall, Diet Dr. Pepper diet.”