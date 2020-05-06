Iskra Lawrence Shares Underwear Photo Two Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘This Is My Current Reality’

Iskra Lawrence got very candid on Instagram this week as she shared stunning a new photo of herself in her underwear while holding her newborn baby, a mere two weeks after giving birth. The gorgeous plus-size supermodel and proud new mom posted the shot for her 4.6 million followers alongside an older photo of herself in a bright neon pink lingerie set while nine months pregnant as she opened up about postpartum journey.
The snap on the left showed Iskra cuddling up to her baby, who’s she’s been referring to on social media as Baby P as she’s yet to confirm their full name or sex. The body positive British star wore a pair of large nude briefs on her bottom half that pulled up in line with her bellybutton.
On her top half, she rocked a plunging plain black crop-top and wrapped herself up in a white robe which remained open to reveal her postpartum tummy.
I’m prefacing this post by saying I could not be happier or more grateful and I’m highly aware that I’m super lucky to be able to conceive naturally and that myself and baby are healthy. But I really want to share all the realness of my journey since becoming a momma because these two weeks have felt like the most challenging of my life. I never imagined how much my wonderful tiny human struggling with colic would affect me and all of the postpartum changes. I felt so much more prepared for pregnancy and even though I had great advice and read up on newborns, NOTHING could have gotten me ready emotional and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, whole body tense and seemingly in discomfort for hours a day and not getting enough sleep. Even though you’ve catered to all their needs (breast feeding, changing diapers and all the love, cuddles and attention you can give) I must have ordered every product that says it can soothe colicky babies (I feel so privileged to be able to afford that luxury) as well as the most patient incredible daddy @philipapayne who I can’t put into words because I’ll cry but is the best team mate I could have dreamt of. Posted these side by side because this is my current reality.. maybe 1 shampoo a week, still living in my adult diapers (because yes you bleed for weeks after birth) sleep deprivation, leaky nips + hormonal acne. I’ve managed 3 workouts because I needed it mentally and physically but I’ve barely managed to respond to any work emails and I’ve let down friends who have wanted to FaceTime and meet our baby and I can barely look at my phone most of the time or text back. When I have posted insta stories it’s when I have some energy or feel able too so that kinda feeds into the highlight reel of social media – where nothing is what it seems and if I only posted smiley perfect pictures that would not be real. Baby A.M.P is our dream come true and we know it’s going to get easier with time. I hope by sharing my struggles and being vulnerable some of you going through it feel less alone and know it’s ok to not be ok. Also any colic advice PLEASE SHARE!!! Love you all thanks for listening????❤️
Iskra ditched the makeup for the new snap as she let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking. Her long, blond hair was left straight as it flowed down her back while her skin glowed.
In the right hand side photo, which showed her shortly before giving birth to her first child, Iskra had her locks curled and a full face of makeup as she proudly showed off her baby bump in a bright and lacy underwear set that showed off plenty of cleavage.
The 29-year-old — who kept her fans well updated with her pregnancy with several bump photos — told her followers in the caption that she decided to share the side-by-side photos to give them a peak inside her new reality as a mom after welcoming her baby with her boyfriend, songwriter Philip Payne, on April 16.
✨filmed a new @aerie swim try on???? . Full video linked in my bio (no makeup needed)???????? . With links to everything I’m wearing????I’m currently 9 months #preggo so I sized up to a large up top and an XL in all bottoms???????? . This will probably be my last #swimwear try on haul being #pregnant ???????????? And I’m aware the whole world is scary right now, but it’ll there is anyway for you to find some joy and ways to show yourself some self love – if that’s throwing on a new bikini and dancing round the house, sitting under a lamp, reading a book and pretending you’re on a beach???????? . I’m sending you so much love and light????❤️. . . . #aeriereal #pregnancy #9months #9monthspregnant #39weeks #babybump #noretouch #nophotoshop #nomakeup
Iskra shared that she wanted to be honest and real with her fans about what she’s been doing through recently as she called the past few weeks since becoming a mom “the most challenging” of her life.
She opened up about her baby’s struggle with colic and added that she wanted to show off her reality really looks like right now, which involves her only washing her hair once a week and still wearing what she described as her “adult diapers.”
✨There’s no better time to create a self care ritual filled with self love.✨ I massage my @biooilusa in and give baby P and myself loving affirmations daily #BioOilPartner ???? . This is precious time to not only look after my skin as my body grows but also check in with myself and baby as our relationship grows too. #LoveYourMarks with Bio-Oil. ????Sending my love to all the mommas and the 1 in 4 going through pregnancy loss and infertility – you’re worthy, you’re enough and you are loved???? . . . #preggo #9months #38weekspregnant #pregnancy #pregnantbelly #grateful #bumpdate
Iskra — who treated fans to a number of lingerie shots during her pregnancy — also shared that she’s managed to work out three times, but admitted that she’s struggled to keep up with contacting friends who have been hoping to chat and virtually meet the newborn.
The star also shared how she didn’t just want her social media to be a “highlight reel” that only shows the happy moments when she’s been struggling more behind the scenes.
Iskra added that she wanted her vulnerability to serve as inspiration to others to “know it’s ok to not be ok.”