Jessica Simpson Gets Apology From ‘Vogue’ After She Is Body Shamed In ‘Inaccurate’ Met Gala Story

The publication responded to Jessica's angry retort following an article about her dress at the famous fashion gala.

Jessica Simpson has received an apology from Vogue following former staffer Sally Singer’s comments about her in a recent “oral history” of the Met Gala.

In the vogue.com article “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala,” Singer provided an anecdote about Simpson’s 2007 appearance at the Met Gala with then-boyfriend John Mayer.

In her story, Singer stated that at the “Poiret: King of Fashion”-themed ball, Simpson’s breasts “maybe fell” out of her plunging, Roberto Cavalli gown (Singer incorrectly named the dress designer as Michael Kors) and she alleged that Mayer later had his hands all over them at the dinner table. Simpson later blasted Singer for the “inaccurate” depiction of the night and accused her of body-shaming her because she has “boobs.”

In a statement posted by Today, a Vogue representative apologized to Simpson for Singer’s salacious story.

“We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece,” the statement said. “That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The Vogue article was touted as a celebration of the Met Gala, which was held virtually earlier this week for the first time in 72 years. Singer, Vogue’s longtime creative digital director, left her position at the famed fashion magazine last year.

Singer has not yet publicly apologized to Simpson, but the backlash against her has been intense. Following Simpson’s Instagram call-out of the former Vogue director, fans of famous followers of the Open Book author have lashed out.

“Get a hobby Sally,” wrote Virgin Fest founder Jason Felts. “Maybe use your quarantine time to be more thoughtful toward others.”

“Women should not be talking about other women’s bodies period unless it’s to give a compliment or point out a suspicious-looking mole,” added Simpson’s pal, actress January Jones.

This is not the first time Simpson has received an apology for a body-shaming comment. In 2018, actress Natalie Portman told USA Today that she was “confused” as a teenager by seeing a photo of Simpson in a skimpy bikini an article in which she touted that she was a virgin.

Simpson later responded on social media by saying she was “disappointed” in Portman, according to Page Six. Jessica wrote that “being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.”

Portman later told Entertainment Tonight it was not her “intention” to body shame Simpson. The actress explained that she was talking about “mixed media messages out there for young women” and apologized for any hurt it may have caused Simpson.