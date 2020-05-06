Vanessa Hudgens Wows In A Revealing Red Swimsuit For Cinco De Mayo

Vanessa showed off her tan lines in a red-hot one-piece.

Vanessa Hudgens seriously turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated Cinco de Mayo with her over 39 million followers. The former High School Musical star sizzled in a revealing one-piece as she struck a seductive pose with both of her hands on her hips while she rocked a sombrero for the Mexican holiday celebrated annually on May 5.

The upload was actually made up of two photos of the “Say OK” singer, which were mirror images of one another, with a moving green Cinco de Mayo sticker in the center.

Vanessa very proudly flashed her fit and toned body in her square neck swim look. The bright red bathing suit was seriously high-cut at the bottom and stretched all the way up past her hips to make her legs look uber-long and reveal her bikini bottom tan lines.

But that wasn’t the only place the actress and singer showed a whole lot of skin.

The red-hot swimsuit also plunged seriously low on either side of her torso underneath her arms to show off part of her chest. It appeared to be backless while she accessorized with two bracelets on her wrist and a thin, long necklace that dangled down her front.

Vanessa — who recently virtually reunited with her High School Musical cast mates for The Disney Family Singalong — struck a sassy pose as she squinted her eyes towards the camera and bent her left leg with her big toe touching the wooden floor.

She rocked a sombrero and red bandanna on her head, which were seemingly Photoshopped into the photo, and had her long, dark hair flowing down her back. She stood in front of a large door with glass panels as the natural sunlight shone through.

The comments section of the snap was flooded with praise, with a number of famous faces sharing supportive messages for the Grease: Live star.

Paris Hilton commented with an eye heart and three fire emoji.

Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp wrote, “Point that toe!!!” with a fire symbol.

Fans also got in on the action, with one writing, “The most beautiful” with an eye heart emoji.

Vanessa’s latest jaw dropping social media upload has received more than 108,000 likes and more than 640 comments in the first 14 hours since she shared it.

But this isn’t the first time the multi-hyphenate has showed off her toned body in her swimwear for her followers recently.

Another upload shared just this past weekend showed Vanessa as she rocked very skimpy black-and-white polka-dot bikini set by the swimming pool while she took on the social media Splash Challenge alongside her younger sister, Stella Hudgens.