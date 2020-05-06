WWE Rumors: New Tweet Might Hint At ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Hacker’s Surprising Identity, Report Speculates

On the latest episode of WWE Backstage on Tuesday night, the so-called Friday Night SmackDown“hacker” — who has been interrupting matches and making cryptic social media posts over the past few weeks — made his presence felt on the Fox Sports 1 show. While the hacker’s latest video seemed to hint at a possible appearance on Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, a new report speculates that a recent tweet from the WWE on Fox account might contain a big clue regarding his identity.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, the official Twitter for WWE on Fox posted a brief excerpt from WWE Backstage, where panelists Renee Young, Paige, Booker T, and Christian were discussing the hacker remotely from their own homes. One by one, the hosts’ feeds were interrupted by a clip showing the mysterious figure’s “the truth will be heard” catchphrase, followed by the hacker sitting in his office and saying the words “let the games begin.”

As the outlet pointed out, the WWE on Fox tweet featured the words “do I have everybody’s attention now” written upside-down. Those are the exact words that CM Punk used in one of his well-known promos during his time in WWE — a possible hint that the former world champion could get involved at Money in the Bank and reveal himself as the hacker. However, WrestlingNews.co also cautioned that the use of that line could simply be a “red herring” meant to throw viewers off.

While he has not worked directly for WWE since walking out of the company in 2014, Punk has been a regular guest panelist on WWE Backstage since it premiered late last year on FS1. He is scheduled to make his next appearance on the show on the upcoming May 12 episode.

The Voice of the Voiceless is BACK!@CMPunk RETURNS NEXT WEEK on an all-new #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/YM8mhAitnu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020

So far, most reports have suggested that Mustafa Ali and/or Chad Gable could be the men behind the hacker gimmick, as both have not appeared on Friday Night SmackDown in several months. However, this isn’t the first time that it has been suggested that Punk might ultimately be revealed as the shadowy character that has been stirring things up on the blue brand.

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio (via WhatCulture) that he hopes Punk would turn out to be the hacker, explaining that it would make for a great “introduction back to pro wrestling” after over six years away from the squared circle. He further suggested that Punk — assuming he is indeed the hacker — should use this gimmick to incorporate a lot of real-life elements into his role, perhaps even going as far as to mention All Elite Wrestling in his promos.