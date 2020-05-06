Witney Carson Sports Sultry Red Lips In New Instagram Share

Witney Carson sports sultry red lips in a new Instagram share. In the selfie, the Dancing with the Stars Season 19 mirrorball champion is staring directly at the camera. The choreographer shared the image with her 1.1 million followers and asked them in the caption what kind of content they would like to see as she shelters in place due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

The television personality looks breathtaking in the snap. Her blue eyes are piercing, enhanced by what appears to be black eyeliner applied to the tops of her lids and lots of black mascara to elongate her eyelashes. Witney seems to have added a peachy pink color to her eyelids, allowing the color to enhance her skin tone and her light-colored eyes. Her brows appear to be filled in with a pencil in the same shade, enhancing their natural arch. She appears to have applied a light-colored blush, perfectly highlighting her cheekbones.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the photo is her full lips, which are enhanced further by the application of a brick-red lipstick. The color is the star of the entire photo, drawing attention to the professional dancer’s mouth.

Witney downplayed the rest of her outfit as not to compete with the striking lip color. She is wearing a white off-the-shoulder shirt. The top has a ruched bodice and cap sleeves that Witney wore on her shoulders. Her right hand is holding her camera for the selfie while her left is resting on her shoulder, showing off her stunning engagement ring and wedding band from her husband of four years, Carson McAllister. The photo appears to be taken in the doorway of a home. It is unclear if the home is the one she shares with her husband in California or her parents’ home in Utah where she has been sheltering in place since the pandemic began almost two months ago.

Fans thought the overall look of the photo was spectacular, sharing their sentiments regarding the type of social media content they would like to see the Dancing with the Stars pro share in the comments section of the post.

“Fitness/food, and house stuff!” remarked one follower.

“Post more pics of you in that radiant lipstick! But your hobbies, books you read, shows you watch — we want to know the real you!” stated a second Instagram user.

“A ballroom dance technique video would be helpful! Beginner/intermediate,” posted a third fan.

“I like when its a little bit of everything!!” said a fourth follower.