‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards, 51, Shares Sizzling Swimsuit Photo And Opens Up About Weight Gain

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a swimsuit as she revealed she'd gained 10 pounds in lockdown.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards showed off her flawless swimsuit body in a throwback photo shared to Instagram this week. 51-year-old Kyle looked years younger than her actual age in the May 5 vacation shot that showed her as she flashed some skin in a skimpy black one-piece. She admitted that she was using the upload as inspiration to drop the 10 pounds she’s gained during lockdown.

As the geotag indicates, the shot was taken during a past trip to Mykonos in Greece. The mom of four looked every inch the superstar as she posed in front of a stone wall with what appeared to be the ocean and stunning light sky stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

Kyle put her uber-fit body on full display in her swimwear, which was backless with a black piece of material over her front.

The swimsuit plunged pretty low at the front to show off her decolletage and also had cut-outs that stretched all the way around her back and over both of her sides.

The bikini-style one-piece featured a yellow and red trim around all the way around the outside to highlight her toned figure even more. It was also high-cut at the bottom to flaunt her toned booty.

Kyle posed side-on to the camera and turned her head to the left to show off a coy smile. She bent her left leg and placed her left hand on her thigh.

In the caption, Kyle told fans that her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne had encouraged her to post the snap and admitted that it was an “incentive” for her to lose the weight she’s put on over the past few weeks while stuck indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Kyle told her 2.9 million followers that she’s still been working out everyday while at home with her family, but admitted that she’s been overindulging a little when it comes to food. She vowed to eat a little healthier after Cinco de Mayo on May 5.

The stunning swimsuit snap has received more than 155,000 likes as well as more than 3,500 comments from fans.

“You are so gorgeous Kyle. I’m well jell,” one fan commented with a heart eye emoji.

“You always look fabulous,” a second person said.

“Same girl. Same. Looking fab in this pic!” a third comment read.

The latest throwback from the Bravo star comes shortly after she treated fans to another old photo via her Instagram account just last month.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kyle threw things back even further with that snap. She flashed all the way back to the 1980s when she poked a little fun at her old bangs when she starred in the Disney movie The Watcher in the Woods.