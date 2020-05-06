Kelly Ripa, 49, Shows Off Toned Body In Throwback Beach Pic With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa, 49, showed off her toned body in a throwback beach pic with her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos. She posted the sweet image in honor of Cinco de Mayo, stating that she believed that she had a better time during her 2018 beachside celebration depicted in this photo than this year when she and her family are quarantining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared her sweet photographic memory where she was seen kissing her handsome spouse of 24 years, with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In the pic, Kelly was seen wearing a black and white bathing suit. The beach garment is halter-style, tying around her neckline. The pattern appears to have a tropical print on it. It is unclear if the suit is a one-piece or two-piece style of swimwear.

Kelly’s short blond hair was pulled back away from her face, secured in the back with what appears to be a small clear clip. The remainder of her tresses were worn loosely. The talk show host appeared to have no makeup on. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized dark sunglasses that had a neat silver trim across the arms of the eyewear. Her right arm appeared to be leaning on a white tree positioned in the middle of the sand.

Mark was also dressed casually. He wore an olive-colored t-shirt with a print across the chest. His hair was slicked back from his face and he too sported protective eyewear.

Kelly and Mark, along with their three children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin have been sheltering in place in the couple’s New York City townhome since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Michael and Lola have finished their college semester remotely. Joaquin continues to finish up his junior year of high school.

Several of the couple’s famous friends commented on the sweet pic including Murphy Brown actress Faith Ford and Lucifer‘s Rachael Harris, actor Skeet Ulrich, and fitness trainers Anna Kaiser and Isaac Boots.

Social media fans of the loving duo also chimed in on their reaction to the photo.

“What a great example of love and marriage you two are for your children,” remarked one follower.

“Every other Cinco de Mayo EVER in the HISTORY of the UNIVERSE was better!!!!!!!!!!!!!” stated a second fan in response to Kelly wishing life would be back to normal in her caption.

“This year it is more like Stinko de Mayo,” said a third Instagram user.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to those special moments again,” said a fourth fan of the couple.