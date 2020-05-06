Daniella Chavez Slays In A Red PVC Mini Dress On Instagram

Daniella Chavez sizzled in Monday’s Instagram upload, looking smoking hot in a skintight mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The Chilean beauty modeled a sexy PVC number from Yoins, showing off her hourglass figure while posing in what appeared to be a stylish kitchen. In the photo, blonde bombshell could be seen leaning her body against an island counter, easily standing out amid the minimalist, earth-toned decor. Her dress was a vibrant red color that looked gorgeous against her fair skin tone and platinum-blond mane. A bouquet of red roses resting in a glass vase by her side complemented the look, which was complete with a black leather purse that Danielle clutched in one hand.

The form-fitting dress was a strappy design that flaunted her cleavage thanks to its low-cut neckline. The outfit had a push-effect that emphasized the model’s buxom curves, ensuring that all of the attention was concentrated towards her bust area. Underwire cups further highlighted her voluptuous assets, subtly shaping out the snug bodice. Meanwhile, the short hemline showed off her thighs, making for a provocative look that exposed plenty of skin and put all of her best features on display.

Daniella wore her long, sleek tresses down and parted in the center, letting them cascade down her back. A single, thick lock of hair brushed over her shoulder, falling down her midriff and grazing her hip. The Playboy model faced the camera with a seductive gaze, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips. Her head was slightly tilted to the side, while her back and shoulders were perfectly straight, pointing to her impeccable posture. She rested her hands on the edge of the counter and put one leg in front of the other, striking an elegant pose that exuded grace and sex appeal.

Daniella opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot. Her glam appeared to include shimmering eye highlighter, as well as dark eyeshadow and long lashes to further bring out her piercing blue gaze. Her lips looked glossy and seemed to feature a rose-pink color that matched the subtle blush on her cheeks.

The model penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing that she “felt like a devil” in the hot-red dress. She added a playful touch with a rose emoji and tagged the official Yoins Instagram account, tempting fans to snatch up the brand’s latest discount offer.

The photo stirred up quite the reaction among her admirers, reeling in a little over 100,000 likes. The steamy look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as more than 1,200 people left messages under her post.

“Wow,” wrote Russian model Dasha Mart, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova also chimed in, leaving a trio of fire emoji.

“Pure seduction! fantastically beautiful,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Beautiful dress,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a fire, heart, and rose emoji.