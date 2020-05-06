Model Cindy Mello Sizzles In Tiny Black Panties & Tank Top For Latest Update

Brazilian model Cindy Mello has found a creative way to continue participating in photo shoots during the coronavirus lock down. She sizzled in a white tank top and black panties for her latest Instagram update.

Several models have continued to collaborate with photographers in social distancing photo shoots as the COVID-19 crisis rages on. Mello linked up with London-based photographer Tom Mitchell via FaceTime for a series of sultry pictures. She was eager to produce content while under quarantine, and uploaded three images from the shoot as a collage in an Instagram post.

All the pictures appeared to have been taken in Mello’s living room as she laid on a rug. In the top image, which was in black and white, the 25-year-old model laid with her face close to the camera. She had her long brunette hair swept to the right side of her face, and held her right arm up to her hair. Mello’s mouth was slightly-open and her adorable nose was front-and-center. Her slender shoulders were prevalent as she cocked her left arm back and rested her hand on her backside.

The model who is known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Maxim and GQ used color for the second snap. She laid in the same spot, but this time rested her body on her side with her head supported by her right arm. Fans were offered a glimpse of her flat midsection, and the body angle accentuated her thighs. Her tanned skin popped against the thin-strapped black panties.

Mello laid flat on her stomach in the third pic and rested her gorgeous face on the rug. In the background, viewers could see her couch, but in the foreground they were treated to a shot of her booty as the thong bottoms were on display. She added a caption to the post where she tagged Mitchell.

Fans flocked to the steamy at-home photos and more than 77,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button. The Brazilian received over 390 comments as her replies were flooded with fire and peach emoji. Popular model Helen Owen left a heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

“Pretty hot shots dear,” one fan wrote along with various emoji.

“Super cute little thing,” another added.

“Okay wow,” a female follower replied with a heart-eye emoji.

“Aesthetically perfect,” one Instagram user commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Mello scintillated fans last week with a post in a beige lace bra. That shot was captured by photographer Clint Robert and earned over 53,000 likes.