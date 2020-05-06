Adele Flaunts Her Legs And Tiny Waist In A Short Black Dress On Her Birthday & Stuns Chrissy Teigen

Adele's fans couldn't stop gushing over how incredible she looked.

Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 5, but her fans were the ones left feeling like they got a gift when she treated them to a rare Instagram photo. On Tuesday, the “When We Were Young” singer took to the social media platform to thank her fans for all their birthday wishes, and the snapshot that she included with her post was met with an avalanche of praise.

Adele was pictured flaunting her incredible figure in a little black dress, and Chrissy Teigen was one of the many fans of the “Someone Like You” singer who couldn’t help gushing over how great she looked in her chic birthday ensemble.

“I mean are you kidding me,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wrote.

So far, Chrissy’s comment has received over 13,000 likes from fans who agreed with her sentiment.

The hemline of Adele’s dress hit high on the upper thigh, so the singer was showing a lot of leg. Her limbs looked long, lean, and toned. Adele was further accentuating her shapely calves and thighs by rocking a pair of black high heels with pointed toes.

Adele’s dress fit snugly around her midsection, showcasing her tiny waist and her enviable hourglass shape. The garment had a high mock neck and dramatic puffy bishop sleeves.

The stunning songstress was wearing her long blond hair down and parted to the side. She was flashing a big smile at the camera and holding both hands out in front of her. Her photo was taken in her backyard, where she posed behind a giant gold ring decorated with bouquets of white and pink roses and large feathers.

In the caption of her post, Adele thanked her fans for all of their love, and she expressed her appreciation for all of the “first responders and essential workers” who are putting their lives and health at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it was initially posted, Adele’s fans have liked her birthday photo over 1.1 million times. Chrissy wasn’t the singer’s only follower who was seemingly stunned by her appearance.

“Wait. Where’s Adele? Who are you? Why are you posting on Adele’s instagram?” read one response to her post.

“Ok can we talk about how she is body goals,” another admirer wrote.

“Wow so skinny,” gushed a third fan, whose comment was punctuated with an exploding head emoji.

“Please tell us how you got this snatched waist. We want it tooooo,” a fourth commenter begged.

Back in February, it was reported that Adele had lost 100 pounds. The singer’s former trainer, Camila Goodis, credited most of her weight loss to a drastic diet change that included a lot of green juices. She also said that the singer ate just 1,000 calories a day for the first week of her “intense” diet.