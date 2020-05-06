Draya Michele Flaunts Body In Several Revealing Outfits For Latest Video Post

Draya Michele revealed she had many outfits to wear once the stay-at-home order was lifted. She showed off multiple revealing ensembles in a new Instagram post where she was filmed trying on something different for each day of the week.

For the first outfit in the short video, Michele wore a tight black top with a plunging front that showcased her assets. She had on a matching hip-hugging mini-skirt that accentuated her curvy figure. The top had metal buckles on the straps, and the bottom had similar buckles around the waist. She wore her hair tightly back in a ponytail and sported small black sunglasses to complete the look.

The former Basketball Wives star’s upload had a voice-over which assigned a day of the week to each outfit. For the “Tuesday” shot she wore another black ensemble. This had a small top with a cropped midsection. Her pants were lacy down the legs which were semi-transparent. Michele wore a body chain and matching bracelets with the airy outfit.

In the third shot, Michele sported a revealing green top and skirt combo. Fans were treated to a view of the 35-year-old’s cleavage that was barely contained in the top. She wore a high-waist green mini-skirt that was above her navel. For the “Thursday” look she kept on the same green skirt but switched into a diamond-shaped cheetah-print top, and also wore thin gold-framed glasses.

Michele shook her body in the shot for “Friday.” She wore a shimmering silver top with a tiny strap and glossy light-pink pants. In the final look she displayed, the model wore a marble-pattern dress with orange, yellow and pink coloring. The dress had a form-fitting bottom and was opened in the middle to give a view of her stomach.

The Instagram star mentioned in her caption that she was sartorially prepared to rock several outfits once she could go out in public again. Plenty of her 8 million followers noticed the post and over 23,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Michele also received over 480 comments.

“Your body is so perfect little self,” a fan wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Thursday is that girl,” a female follower commented.

“Girl me too! I’ve taken advantage of these online sales,” a follower wrote referring to being prepared for when lock down is over.

“Looks good but where is the Sunday outfit?” a fan asked.

Michele later uploaded another similar video to Instagram after noticing she did not include a seventh ensemble in this one.