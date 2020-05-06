Jessie J Sizzles In A Red-And-Orange Bikini And Poses With A Buddha Statue

Jessie revealed that she did her own makeup for her gorgeous photo shoot.

Jessie J tantalized her fans by flaunting her phenomenal figure a vibrant striped bikini that gave off a major summer vibe. While the “Burnin’ Up” singer may no longer be dating Step Up star Channing Tatum, she didn’t pose alone. She was pictured standing beside a Buddha statue, and she found a fun way to reference the carving in the caption of her post.

Jessie looked red-hot in a bikini that featured a horizontal red-and-orange striped pattern. The large stripes were divided by thinner black stripes. Jessie’s bathing suit top had thick shoulder straps with black square ring accents. A similar piece of larger square hardware adorned the center of the garment’s bust. The top had fixed triangle cups that provided lift and separation, perfectly showcasing Jessie’s perky cleavage.

The “Bang Bang” hitmaker’s matching bottoms also had square details on the sides. The embellishments connected the front of the garment to its thick side bands, which were stretched up high so that they sat above Jessie’s bellybutton. This highlighted the significant size difference between the singer’s tiny waist and curvy hips. Jessie tagged the brand Solid & Striped as the maker of her two-piece.

The singer accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of thin over-sized hoop earrings from jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. She was protecting her eyes from the bright sunlight with a pair of Adam Selman sunglasses that had yellow lenses and square frames. The shades also had small side lenses.

Jessie had her black hair pulled back. Her face was turned up towards the sun, making it difficult to see her beauty look. However, in her Instagram stories, she revealed that she did her own makeup for the shoot. She gave her fans an up-close look at her red “glitter lip” and what appeared to be an orange winged eye. She also revealed that she was rocking a tiny braid.

“Had some fun in the sun today,” Jessie wrote.

The singer was posing with her hands on her hips in front of an orange wall. A small pile of white stones was on the ground in front of her bare feet, and the Buddha statue was sitting in a corner beside her.

The caption of Jessie’s post was a reference to the Ella Mai song “Boo’d Up.” However, Jessie changed the lyrics up a bit to reference the sculpture in her photo.

Jessie didn’t reveal whether her photo shoot was meant to promote anything or if it was just for fun, but it proved to be a big hit with her 9.1 million followers. Over the span of a few hours, it racked up over 82,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“What a woman,” read one response to her post.

“Legs for days,” another admirer wrote.

“As beautiful as a priceless work of art!!!!” gushed a third fan.