Joe Walsh Warns ‘Watching Fox News Can Get You Killed’ After Host Questions Social Distancing

Former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh took to Twitter to give Fox News viewers a dire warning after one of the network’s hosts discussed social distancing.

The former congressman retweeted a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham talking about an unnamed doctor with whom she reportedly discussed the merits of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“Have I mentioned before that watching Fox News can get you killed?” Walsh wrote.

In the video, Ingraham tried to explain to her audience that the social distancing that much of the world recently experienced and the United States practiced for the last four to six weeks might not have been effective.

“There was no real scientific basis for believing that since it’d never been studied. And as one infectious disease doc told me last week, trying to stop this virus with social distancing is like trying to drive a nail through jello. Viruses spread. That’s what they do,” Ingraham said.

I just did it. I just voted in the Democratic Primary for the very 1st time. I voted for Joe Biden. First time I’ve ever voted for a Democrat for President. You see, Donald Trump is a horrible human being. He must be defeated. We all gotta #BeBrave this year to get it done. pic.twitter.com/le5vHtMzDH — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 17, 2020

The Fox News host didn’t name the infectious disease doctor she said she spoke to. Still, she seemed plenty convinced about her statements that social distancing wasn’t necessary to fight the novel coronavirus.

Walsh’s retweet received 1,400 retweets, and 4,500 Twitter users also hit the “like” button in support of his warning.

Some people who replied to Walsh’s thoughts noted that Ingraham talked about social distancing as if many other countries throughout the world hadn’t successfully managed to curb the spread of the virus by enacting strict measures.

Others also pointed out the hypocrisy of Ingraham telling viewers that social distancing has no evidence to back it up while she is likely practicing it herself at Fox News. Several people urged the host to practice what she preaches, and go out and about without worrying about contracting the virus.

The American Society of Microbiology revealed that studying the history of social distancing and other Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI) proves that there is data that supports the efficacy of containment strategies — including quarantine, border controls, contact tracing, and surveillance. The sooner that such approaches are implemented, the better they work. When it works properly, social distancing helps slow the spread of diseases and reduces the number of disease-related deaths.

“In recent years, NPI measures have been influential in lessening the impact of H1N1 and containing the 2003 outbreak of SARS-CoV.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Walsh predicted that after 2020, the Republican party would end no matter who wins the presidency.