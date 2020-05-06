Eri Anton Displays Her Incredible Abs In A Tiny Printed Bikini On Instagram

Fitness model Eri Anton took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 5, and wowed her legions of followers by posting a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Eri could be seen rocking a string bikini that boasted a striking leaf print in varying shades of black and pink. The minuscule bikini struggled to contain her assets, and as a result, Eri provided her fans with an eyeful of her perky breasts as well as her well-sculpted abs. That’s not all, but she also showed off her toned thighs and sexy legs to tease her fans.

To ramp up the glam, she seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige shade of foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with a white polish.

Eri wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a dainty necklace and a pair of tiny stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Hardcore Fitness Gym in Anaheim, California. To pose for the snap, Eri stood against a dark gray wall. She extended one of her arms to hold a metal handle, while she used her other hand to hold her hair. She tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Eri wrote about the importance of mental and emotional health in order to become physically fit. She also invited her fans to visit her personal blog where she has recently added a new post related to the aforementioned topic. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the Australian designer outlet, Kristen Lonie Swimwear. In the end, she tagged BlueLineEfex photography service in her post for credits.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 30,000 likes and almost 800 comments.

“Omg, your body is so incredible,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Another day, another masterpiece! You are beyond amazing! Take care and hope you are having a great week,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing physique! Wow! I want your fitness guidance!” a third follower remarked.

“Love your bikini! So cute,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Eri often teases her fans with her skin-baring snapshots and videos. Not too long ago, she posted a clip of herself in which she was featured rocking an animal-print bikini, one that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.