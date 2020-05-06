Krissy Cela Rocks Black Crop Top And Leggings For New ‘Cardio Shredder’ Workout Video

Krissy Cela added a new heart-pumping workout routine to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

As a nod to its intensity, she called the five-exercise sequence, the ‘Cardio Shredder,” in her caption. Dressed in a black crop top and matching leggings, the British fitness trainer started the circuit with a set of jumping squats. For this exercise, she launched herself into the air and bent her knees low each time she landed.

Next, she completed a series of jumping lunges. Starting with one foot in front of the other and her knees bent low, she jumped to switch the position of both legs, while raising and lowering her arms.

She tackled jumping squats again in the third clip of the series. This time, she turned her body as she did them so that she faced the wall, after each jump.

Narrow to wide jumping squats followed. For these, Krissy started with her knees bent and her feet spread apart. Then she jumped and brought her feet closer to each before she landed. Krissy bent her knees after each landing as well.

Then, in the fifth and final video of the series, she assumed a wide-legged stance and bent her knees for a set of punch-outs. This required her to perform a set of forward punches. turning her torso from side to side during each repetition.

In her caption, Krissy recommended doing each exercise for four sets of 25 reps. She also wrote that they should be done one after the other without resting between sets. But she suggested a two-minute rest in between rounds.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some of Krissy’s fans seemed eager to give it a try.

“Tomorrow’s workout sorted.” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment. “Thank you, Krissy!!”

“This looks like a killer???????? can’t wait to give it a go!” a second Instagram user added.

“Gotta love a good cardio session from the queen herself,” a third commenter remarked.

Amid all of the excitement expressed about the video, some fans had questions. One commenter asked about alternate workout options that don’t require jumping.

“Jump squats (and also jump alternate lunges) hurt my knees/hips a good amount bc I have some old dance injuries,” they wrote. Are there any good alternatives that work the same muscles well enough?? @krissycela. The Instagram account for Krissy’ Tone And Sculpt Fitness app suggested they could try the standard versions of the lunges and squats.