Tom Cruise Is Legit Going Into Space For His Next Movie

Tom Cruise is working with NASA to film a movie on the International Space Station.

NASA announced on Tuesday that they’re working with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise to film a movie that takes place on the International Space Station, The Hill reported. And when they say it will take place on the International Space Station, they mean the actual space station, not a Hollywood set made to look like the space station. NASA confirmed that Cruise will actually be going into space and staying at the International Space Station while the movie is filming.

Some wealthy individuals who could afford a trip into space have visited the International Space Station, but Cruise will be the first actor to make the trip, according to The Hill. Though Cruise will be the first actor to be filmed on the International Space Station, this new project won’t be the first movie to be filmed in the space station, or in space, according to CNN. A documentary released in IMAX theaters in 2002, which was narrated by Cruise, was filmed in the International Space Station. A science-fiction movie called “Apogee of Fear” was also filmed in space by Richard Garriott, an entrepreneur whose father was an astronaut.

NASA stated that they see the project as a way to get the next generation of big thinkers excited about space travel. Deadline reported on Tuesday that the film will be a “narrative feature film – an action-adventure.”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

As of right now, it’s unclear how Cruise will actually be traveling into space for the film, CNN reported. Currently, Russia is the only country with a spacecraft capable of shuttling people from Earth to the International Space Station. However, SpaceX and Boeing have been working for several years to develop a spacecraft capable of the trip. Crew Dragon, the spacecraft developed by SpaceX, is expected to make it’s first trip to the International Space Station in May.

Deadline reported that Cruise was in discussions with Elon Musk, the man behind SpaceX and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, about the movie project. Deadline posited that Cruise is planning to make the journey through space in Crew Dragon as long as the first trip is successful.

According to CNN, Cruise and the film crew may not be alone on the Crew Dragon. If the spacecraft’s flight is successful, SpaceX and Boeing plan to sell tickets for trips to space. Of course, these tickets would carry a massive price tag. SpaceX has said that it plans to charge $50 million for a seat on the historic vessel.

More details about the project will probably come after Crew Dragon’s voyage later this month, so stay tuned!