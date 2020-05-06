Netflix’s ‘Dark’ Season 3 Appears On Schedule To Be Completed Amid Current Coronavirus Shutdown

'Dark' creator, Baran bo Odar, is currently working on the final two episodes of the hit time-traveling series.

Dark is the German language hit for Netflix that has wowed fans with its time-bending storyline. While Season 3 had completed filming prior to the advent of the current coronavirus pandemic, viewers were worried that post-production work might see the TV series delayed. However, according to the show’s creator’s Instagram account, work is still continuing and only two episodes remain to be worked on.

“Final mixing of Episode 6… 2 to go,” Baran bo Odar wrote in a recent Instagram post.

He then went on to explain that “the end is near” regarding Season 3 of Dark.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while the premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been released, viewers are predicting it will drop on June 27. This date is significant in the TV series as it marks the beginning of the apocalypse seen in Season 2.

Previously, Season 2 dropped on June 21, 2019, which was the date when the main character Michael Kahnwald (Sebastian Rudolph) committed suicide. This was also the trigger incident that set off all of the events that unfolded in Season 1 of Dark. So, it seems very likely that the producers of the series would continue in this manner of selecting important dates within the show for the series premiere dates.

While a premiere date had not yet been confirmed by Netflix regarding this series, once production was shut down due to social distancing rules regarding COVID-19, many viewers expected the anticipated premiere date would be delayed. Filming had been completed before the shutdown. However, many TV series are being halted due to a lack of post-production work being done. So, it was expected that this would be the same for Dark. However, the Instagram post appears to confirm that work is still able to be done and that the series looks close to being completed, which is certainly exciting news for fans. However, until Netflix makes the official announcement regarding Season 3, viewers will have to continue to wait in eager anticipation.

As recently stated by What’s on Netflix, Season 3 will be the final installment of Dark. Viewers have been trying to work out exactly how the final season will unfold. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the show’s creators has already stated that not everything will be answered in Season 3.

“I’m still not sure about the percentage, but it’s probably 10 percent [of the mysteries] we are not going to answer just for the fun of it,” co-creator Jantje Friese said at the time.